Descartes wraps up $138m GroundCloud deal

By LoadstarEditorial 15/02/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Descartes Acquires GroundCloud

Strengthens Final-Mile Carrier Capabilities and Adds Road Safety Compliance Platform

WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) ? Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that it has acquired GroundCloud, a cloud-based provider of final-mile carrier solutions and road safety compliance tools.

GroundCloud is a leader in final-mile logistics automation, combining operations, safety and compliance in an ...

