Descartes wraps up $138m GroundCloud deal

Magaya aims to disrupt freight software market with two 'bolt-on' acquisitions
Magaya Corporation, one of the top four logistics and supply chain software providers, has bought ...
PRESS RELEASE
Descartes Acquires GroundCloud
Strengthens Final-Mile Carrier Capabilities and Adds Road Safety Compliance Platform
WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) ? Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that it has acquired GroundCloud, a cloud-based provider of final-mile carrier solutions and road safety compliance tools.
GroundCloud is a leader in final-mile logistics automation, combining operations, safety and compliance in an ...
