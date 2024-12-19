Asia Pacific driving an express market set to keep delivering healthy growth
The global parcel delivery market has boasted steady growth since 2020, with Asia the largest ...
Data-sharing tools will become “paramount” for ecommerce players as the sheer number of unknown items are set to overwhelm current customs procedures.
CEO of NeX ecommerce hub Justus Klüver-Schlotfeldt told The Loadstar that establishing a global standard of entry for every ecommerce shipment would be a “complex challenge”, especially finding the right balance between regulation and the need for speed and scalability.
“While it’s theoretically possible, the sheer volume of low-value shipments makes it logistically and operationally daunting,” he said, and explained that applying the same “rigorous” processes to every parcel would “overwhelm current customs infrastructures”.
Indeed, extensive data points for each item could include sender and receiver details, goods description, value of goods, logistics information and origin and destination details, as well as emerging ESG data requirements.
But Mr Klüver-Schlotfeldt noted that some “incremental steps” were already being taken in many countries, such as adopting pre-clearance systems and data-sharing initiatives.
He added that the next 10-15 years “could see significant advancements”, but urged that this would require “unprecedented levels of international collaboration and technological integration”.
Denis Ilin, CEO and founder of e-Smart logistics, said a fully integrated end-to-end IT platform would provide “maximum comfort when presenting goods for import clearance at a destination country”, as it allowed data sharing from the e-tailer across the entire logistics chain, including customs.
“Otherwise, the ‘importer of record’ that presents the goods to a Customs office can never be sure that what they are declaring matches what is inside that parcel,” he told The Loadstar.
“Liability and associated risks, multiplied by the number of parcels, means it’s unlikely anyone would be willing to accept such risks. So, access to such a system might become a paramount feature pretty soon,” Mr Ilin added.
“A digital passport that is accepted by the WCO (World Customs Organisation) and WTO (World Trade Organisation) would make all our lives easier,” Mr Klüver-Schlotfeldt suggested.
He warned that although additional requirements for data collection, validation and compliance would “inevitably slow things down”, once they become “normal practice” would speed up the time at the airport.
“With the implementation of technologies like AI-driven risk management and pre-clearance systems, these delays can be mitigated.”
For example, customs authorities could analyse shipments before they arrived at the airport, meaning the processing of compliant shipments would be expedited.
“Over time, such advancements would make the system not only more efficient, but also more predictable for businesses and consumers,” Mr Klüver-Schlotfeldt concluded.
Listen to this clip from The Loadstar Podcast of Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane speaking to host Mike King about whether e-commerce be the main driver of air cargo markets in 2025
