By Alex Lennane 01/05/2025

Cargo airlines are scrabbling to find new markets as capacity becomes available following the end of the US de minimis exemption for China on Friday.

Cargolux CEO Richard Forson told The Loadstar it was likely there could be significant capacity shifts as the China-US tradelane became less attractive.

Already, seven fewer freighters a day are leaving transpacific tech stop Anchorage, with the largest reduction to Chicago, according to Cirrus Global Advisors, which added that Atlas Air was “off about four per day”.

“What ...

