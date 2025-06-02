By Alex Lennane in Munich 02/06/2025

Ecommerce into the UK from China has found a faster and more efficient route: via Glasgow.

On the first morning of behemoth show Transport Logistic, in Munich, Glasgow Prestwick Airport announced the landing of another flight filled with ecommerce shipments from China.

The Air China Cargo three-times-a week flight from Guangzhou means China and Glasgow are now connected daily with freighters, with ecommerce coming in to the UK and Ireland, and Scottish salmon outbound.

Prestwick has put significant investment into the handling and ...

