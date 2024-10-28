Czech Airlines closes door on 'OK' code after 101 years

By Alex Lennane 28/10/2024

Czech Airlines (CSA) made its final flight – from Paris to Prague – over the weekend under its ‘OK’ code.

One of the world’s oldest airlines, it has been continuously operating for 101 years – but it’s not quite over for the carrier. Yesterday, it left SkyTeam and will become a holding company, with a majority stake in Smartwings, which will provide all flight operations. Four aircraft will retain the CSA livery.

One Czech forwarder told The Loadstar: “It’s sad to see CSA OK Czech Airlines close down after 100 years of operation.”