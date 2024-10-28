Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Czech Airlines closes door on 'OK' code after 101 years

BA: CAPITAL RAISING EXERCISEXPO: SAIA BOOSTDSV: UPGRADEBA: ANOTHER JUMBO FUNDRAISINGXPO: SAIA READ-ACROSSHLAG: BOUYANT BUSINESS HLAG: FOLLOW THE LEADERBA: RISKY STUFFKNX: UNCHANGEDWTC: RELIEF RALLY R: IN LINEDHL: AI PUSH IS HEREUPS: SCS BUSINESS ON WATCHUPS: RALLY MODE ON

BA: CAPITAL RAISING EXERCISEXPO: SAIA BOOSTDSV: UPGRADEBA: ANOTHER JUMBO FUNDRAISINGXPO: SAIA READ-ACROSSHLAG: BOUYANT BUSINESS HLAG: FOLLOW THE LEADERBA: RISKY STUFFKNX: UNCHANGEDWTC: RELIEF RALLY R: IN LINEDHL: AI PUSH IS HEREUPS: SCS BUSINESS ON WATCHUPS: RALLY MODE ON

dreamstime_xs_326235049
© Petr Podrouzek
By

Czech Airlines (CSA) made its final flight – from Paris to Prague – over the weekend under its ‘OK’ code.

One of the world’s oldest airlines, it has been continuously operating for 101 years – but it’s not quite over for the carrier. Yesterday, it left SkyTeam and will become a holding company, with a majority stake in Smartwings, which will provide all flight operations. Four aircraft will retain the CSA livery.

One Czech forwarder told The Loadstar: “It’s sad to see CSA OK Czech Airlines close down after 100 years of operation.”

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Czech Airlines Czech Republic B&H Worldwide On the merry-go-round

    Most read news

    DSV and K+N see margins squeezed hard in third quarter

    Air cargo shifts capacity to where the money is as holiday season begins

    Using Amazon Air services 'a win-win' for 'absolutely satisfied' K+N

    Freight rates on major ocean trades out of India continue to slide

    Carriers may have 'overshot' on capacity and will need to blank more sailings

    Maersk expects profit hike on strong demand and Red Sea crisis

    MSC ship first in line for delays with Montreal dockers set for Sunday strike

    Red Sea crisis proving 'a boom period' for feeder operators

    Could this five-in-one collapsible container finally be the game-changer?

    Final defendant in Polar Air Cargo case pleads guilty before trial begins

    Surprise meets Virgin Atlantic Cargo's 'bizarre' daily cargo flight to Brussels

    Harim would submit new bid if HMM came up for sale again

    CMA CGM purchases chartered Seatrade feeder quintet

    Overtime ban at port of Montreal goes on as 'special mediator' is rejected

    US lines: Where is all the sales talent in freight forwarding?

    Control of Wilson Sons could boost MSC dominance in Brazil