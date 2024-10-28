Czech Airlines closes door on 'OK' code after 101 years

Severe floods cause delay and disruption across central and east Europe
Severe flooding across central and eastern Europe is leading to transport delays, forwarders have warned. The ...
BA: CAPITAL RAISING EXERCISEXPO: SAIA BOOSTDSV: UPGRADEBA: ANOTHER JUMBO FUNDRAISINGXPO: SAIA READ-ACROSSHLAG: BOUYANT BUSINESS HLAG: FOLLOW THE LEADERBA: RISKY STUFFKNX: UNCHANGEDWTC: RELIEF RALLY R: IN LINEDHL: AI PUSH IS HEREUPS: SCS BUSINESS ON WATCHUPS: RALLY MODE ON
BA: CAPITAL RAISING EXERCISEXPO: SAIA BOOSTDSV: UPGRADEBA: ANOTHER JUMBO FUNDRAISINGXPO: SAIA READ-ACROSSHLAG: BOUYANT BUSINESS HLAG: FOLLOW THE LEADERBA: RISKY STUFFKNX: UNCHANGEDWTC: RELIEF RALLY R: IN LINEDHL: AI PUSH IS HEREUPS: SCS BUSINESS ON WATCHUPS: RALLY MODE ON
Czech Airlines (CSA) made its final flight – from Paris to Prague – over the weekend under its ‘OK’ code.
One of the world’s oldest airlines, it has been continuously operating for 101 years – but it’s not quite over for the carrier. Yesterday, it left SkyTeam and will become a holding company, with a majority stake in Smartwings, which will provide all flight operations. Four aircraft will retain the CSA livery.
One Czech forwarder told The Loadstar: “It’s sad to see CSA OK Czech Airlines close down after 100 years of operation.”
DSV and K+N see margins squeezed hard in third quarter
Air cargo shifts capacity to where the money is as holiday season begins
Using Amazon Air services 'a win-win' for 'absolutely satisfied' K+N
Freight rates on major ocean trades out of India continue to slide
Carriers may have 'overshot' on capacity and will need to blank more sailings
Maersk expects profit hike on strong demand and Red Sea crisis
MSC ship first in line for delays with Montreal dockers set for Sunday strike
Could this five-in-one collapsible container finally be the game-changer?
Final defendant in Polar Air Cargo case pleads guilty before trial begins
Surprise meets Virgin Atlantic Cargo's 'bizarre' daily cargo flight to Brussels
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article