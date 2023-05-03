By Alessandro Pasetti 03/05/2023

… on volumes!

(According to the meagre available information, anyway.)

OK, so: we recently mentioned China’s Sinotrans, in passing, as one of the most prominent freight forwarders worldwide fighting in the air/ocean league tables to gain market share among the big four 3PLs from Europe and their US rivals.

For the record, and why its achievements matter: if we go with the available numbers from Transport Intelligence (Ti), globally pre-peak it ranked eighth in air by tonnes in 2021, and second by ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN