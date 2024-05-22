Air Partner appoints DHL Global Forwarding veteran to head time critical

By Alexander Whiteman 22/05/2024

Patti Cole has joined Air Partner as its head of time critical services for North America, with the charter broker looking to bolster its Next Flight Out (NFO) and onboard courier (OBC) offerings.

Ms Cole joins from DHL Global Forwarding, having worked with the multinational for some 16 years, most recently as global head of DHL Same Day and the Temperature Management Solutions.

Air Partner’s VP of cargo Pierre Van Der Stichele said of Ms Cole’s appointment that “Patti has an exceptional level of expertise and a stellar reputation spanning 35 years within the transportation and logistics industry.”

He added: “We are delighted to leverage her knowledge and skills to lead our North America time-critical division, ensuring a successful, client-focused, full-service offering for our clients.”

Ms Cole’s appointment, coming hot on the heels of Oliver Geisen’s as head of global OBC, will see her responsible for heading up time-critical in the US, with plans to introduce a new platform providing enhanced shipment visibility.

Alongside her decade-and-a-half at DHL, she spent a similar amount of time with the Japanese carrier NYK Line, working as both a global sales representative and as its motor carrier logistics manager.