Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Air Partner appoints DHL Global Forwarding veteran to head time critical

Air Partner - Patti Cole
By

Patti Cole has joined Air Partner as its head of time critical services for North America, with the charter broker looking to bolster its Next Flight Out (NFO) and onboard courier (OBC) offerings.

Ms Cole joins from DHL Global Forwarding, having worked with the multinational for some 16 years, most recently as global head of DHL Same Day and the Temperature Management Solutions.

Air Partner’s VP of cargo Pierre Van Der Stichele said of Ms Cole’s appointment that “Patti has an exceptional level of expertise and a stellar reputation spanning 35 years within the transportation and logistics industry.”

He added: “We are delighted to leverage her knowledge and skills to lead our North America time-critical division, ensuring a successful, client-focused, full-service offering for our clients.”

Ms Cole’s appointment, coming hot on the heels of Oliver Geisen’s as head of global OBC, will see her responsible for heading up time-critical in the US, with plans to introduce a new platform providing enhanced shipment visibility.

Alongside her decade-and-a-half at DHL, she spent a similar amount of time with the Japanese carrier NYK Line, working as both a global sales representative and as its motor carrier logistics manager.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Air Partner DHL Global Forwarding NYK Line Customer-carrier relations DP-DHL Lidl Tailwind Shipping

    Most read news

    Mounting container shortages creating 'total havoc'

    Strike threat to Canada's rail network rises as negotiations stall

    East-west freight rates continue rise; even transatlantic edges up

    E-retailer demand surge to drive extended boom in trans-Pacific air freight market

    US furniture distributor in $12m claim against CMA CGM over contract breaches

    Futures market bets on Asia-Europe rates staying high till October

    Cargolux on the hunt for another 747F as ecommerce eats up capacity

    CMA CGM switches box ship call to Chennai as Ennore struggles

    'One FedEx' – what to expect

    Panama Canal crossings resume, but some time before full normalisation

    Baltimore refloats and moves MV Dali, with services set to resume

    Red Sea crisis turns Lome into key transhipment hub on MSC's ex-Asia services

    CMA CGM see Q1 profit slump but bets on Bollore bounce

    Risk Intelligence: Houthis lack resources for Med attacks

    Giti takes $12m Flexport legal battle to FMC

    Ocean rates rally to last beyond May? Forget about it