CNBC: Walmart outlook disappoints Wall Street after strong holiday quarter

By LoadstarEditorial 21/02/2023

CNBC reports:

Walmart on Tuesday topped holiday-quarter earnings expectations, as the discounter said it drew budget-conscious shoppers searching for food, gifts and household items at a lower price. But shares slid in premarket trading, after the big-box retailer gave a weaker-than-expected outlook for the year ahead.

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN