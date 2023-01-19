CNBC: Holiday retail sales tanked, but trucking data shows e-commerce wasn’t the issue

CNBC: Consumer prices fell 0.1% in December, in line with expectations
Inflation closed out 2022 in a modest retreat, with consumer prices in December posting
CNBC reports:
The market did not like what it saw from the final retail holiday sales numbers for 2022 which sets up a tough year for retailers, but e-commerce is continuing to boom, including in areas outside the core retail consumer.
Trucking data shared by DHL with CNBC shows that while the core consumer market has pulled back, in many categories e-commerce sales remain strong.
