CNBC: Countries that will be ‘most hit’ if oil prices reach $100...

DSV, Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – 'top-down' fear strikes back
CNBC reports:
The surprise output cut by OPEC and its allies sent oil prices rallying — and analysts say major oil importers like India, Japan and South Korea will feel the most pain if prices hit $100 per barrel, as some have predicted.
Shippers brace for freight rate and BAF increase onslaught
Shippers pushed towards spot rates as contract negotiations stall
It's a ‘crystal ball’ outlook for ocean carrier earnings this year
United flies to the rescue of marooned critical Marshall Islands cargo
'Nervous' box lines back-pedal on D&D charges as new rules loom
'Speedy' sale of HMM finally gets the green light
Carrier anger as Nhava Sheva terminal operators hike tariffs
Star performer Schenker still propping up Deutsche Bahn profitability
Lufthansa Cargo veteran Ashwin Bhat to take over as CEO
Rhenus Air & Ocean snaps up Flexport's Florian Braun as COO
