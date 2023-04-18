Christoph Remund takes charge of De Well’s Pacific region

DHL poaches Kuehne talent to form 'a perfect piece of architecture'
Cheers!
Family-owned De Well Group has appointed Christoph Remund as its CEO for the Asia Pacific region, excluding China.
Based in Indonesia, Mr Remund was at Indonesian logistics operator Prima Logistik Sejhatera, where he was president, following a career of almost 30 years with DHL Global Forwarding.
Swiss national Mr Remund travelled far with DHL including a seven year stint as the company’s CEO for India, followed by three years in a similar position for the US before completing a six year stint as VP of industrial projects in Singapore.
Fran Cheng, president of De Well Group, said: “Mr Remund will be able to leverage the broad experience he gained in different regions to focus on growing our business and network in Asia, supporting the group’s aim to ‘go global’.
“We are very confident that under his leadership, De Well Asia Pacific will unlock its potential and achieve sustainable growth.”
China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch
FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud
Carrier capacity management success signals more rate hikes
Supply chain issues hamper Airbus deliveries as Boeing recovers
Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'
Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share
Market too pessimistic, says Evergreen boss, demand will bounce back
FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail
Port of LA imports rebounding, but labour agreement is now 'crucial'
Comment on this article