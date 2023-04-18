Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Christoph Remund takes charge of De Well’s Pacific region

De Well Group appoints CEO Christoph Remund
By

Family-owned De Well Group has appointed Christoph Remund as its CEO for the Asia Pacific region, excluding China.

Based in Indonesia, Mr Remund was at Indonesian logistics operator Prima Logistik Sejhatera, where he was president, following a career of almost 30 years with DHL Global Forwarding.

Swiss national Mr Remund travelled far with DHL including a seven year stint as the company’s CEO for India, followed by three years in a similar position for the US before completing a six year stint as VP of industrial projects in Singapore.

Fran Cheng, president of De Well Group, said: “Mr Remund will be able to leverage the broad experience he gained in different regions to focus on growing our business and network in Asia, supporting the group’s aim to ‘go global’.

“We are very confident that under his leadership, De Well Asia Pacific will unlock its potential and achieve sustainable growth.”

