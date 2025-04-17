Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Carriers warn of delays as congestion increases at North Europe's ports

dreamstime_m_123696237
© Kenishirotie
By

Congestion levels are set to rise at ports across Northern Europe – expect schedule disruption, warned Maersk this week.  

The Danish carrier warned its customers of “increasing congestion levels and operational disruptions,” highlighting Antwerp-Bruges and Bremerhaven as particular choke points.  

According to maritime intelligence database eeSea, 41% of the vessels at Antwerp are waiting for a berth, with 52 more containerships on their way to the Belgian port. At Bremerhaven, 29% of vessels are waiting, with 27 ships incoming.  

According ...

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk Bremen Bremerhaven Congestion indigestion eeSea Kuehne + Nagel Le Havre Port of Antwerp Port of Antwerp-Bruges Port of Le Havre

