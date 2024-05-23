BBG: Deutsche Bahn gathers bids for €15bn logistics arm

Forward Solutions acquired by three leading UK forwarders
UK freight software supplier Forward Solutions has been acquired by a consortium of three local ...
BLOOMBERG reports:
Deutsche Bahn AG has received a handful of confirmatory bids for its DB Schenker logistics unit, which could fetch more than €15 billion ($16 billion) in one of Europe’s largest deals this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
A consortium led by CVC Capital Partners Plc and Carlyle Group Inc. submitted an offer valuing the business at around €14 billion, the people said, declining to be identified because the information is private. The private equity firms have been in talks to team up with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore wealth fund GIC Pte, according to the people.
Schenker’s European rivals DSV A/S, AP Moeller-Maersk A/S and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. have also placed separate bids, the people said. Some of the strategic bidders are seen to be less aggressive on price than the private equity consortium, according to the people.
Deutsche Bahn is currently evaluating the latest round of offers it received for the potential sale — nicknamed Project Nova — and aims to whittle down the list of suitors by next week, the people said…
The full post is here.
Mounting container shortages creating 'total havoc'
Strike threat to Canada's rail network rises as negotiations stall
East-west freight rates continue rise; even transatlantic edges up
E-retailer demand surge to drive extended boom in trans-Pacific air freight market
Futures market bets on Asia-Europe rates staying high till October
US furniture distributor in $12m claim against CMA CGM over contract breaches
Cargolux on the hunt for another 747F as ecommerce eats up capacity
Red Sea crisis turns Lome into key transhipment hub on MSC's ex-Asia services
Panama Canal crossings resume, but some time before full normalisation
CMA CGM switches box ship call to Chennai as Ennore struggles
Baltimore refloats and moves MV Dali, with services set to resume
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article