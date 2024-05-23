BBG: Deutsche Bahn gathers bids for €15bn logistics arm

By LoadstarEditorial 23/05/2024

BLOOMBERG reports:

Deutsche Bahn AG has received a handful of confirmatory bids for its DB Schenker logistics unit, which could fetch more than €15 billion ($16 billion) in one of Europe’s largest deals this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

A consortium led by CVC Capital Partners Plc and Carlyle Group Inc. submitted an offer valuing the business at around €14 billion, the people said, declining to be identified because the information is private. The private equity firms have been in talks to team up with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore wealth fund GIC Pte, according to the people.

Schenker’s European rivals DSV A/S, AP Moeller-Maersk A/S and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. have also placed separate bids, the people said. Some of the strategic bidders are seen to be less aggressive on price than the private equity consortium, according to the people.

Deutsche Bahn is currently evaluating the latest round of offers it received for the potential sale — nicknamed Project Nova — and aims to whittle down the list of suitors by next week, the people said…

