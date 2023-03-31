Lufthansa Cargo veteran Ashwin Bhat to take over as CEO

Rhenus Air & Ocean snaps up Flexport's Florian Braun as COO
Ashwin Bhat is to be the new CEO of Lufthansa Cargo, from 15 April, following Dorothea von Boxberg’s departure for Brussels Airlines.
Mr Bhat has been steadily working his way through the Lufthansa Group’s cargo division, joining Swiss World Cargo under former boss Oliver Evans, before taking over in Zurich in 2015 and joining the executive board of Lufthansa Cargo as CCO in 2021.
Board member Dr Michael Niggemann said: “I am very pleased that Ashwin Bhat, a very skilled manager and internationally experienced logistics and cargo expert, is taking on this responsible task. He has played a key role in achieving Lufthansa Cargo’s most successful years so far and, as CEO, he will further develop the company and expand its strong market positioning.”
Lufthansa Cargo will continue to be managed by a three-member executive board. The appointment of the third member, along with a re-distribution of responsibilities, will take place “as soon as possible”, according to the airline.
Pichuiyer BalasubramanianMarch 31, 2023 at 10:47 am
This is an excellent news. The dynamism Ashwin brings to air cargo would be served better with his taking over as Head of LH Cargo, a key global influencer of the Air Cargo ecosystem. Looking forward to his significant contribution to bring this industry up sooner, helping some of the players to shed their inhibitions and myopic thoughts to make this industry better.