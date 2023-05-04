Canny Mærsk avoids two Bolloré auctions in style
Discipline rules in Copenhagen
It’s analysis time for a $33.5bn-market-cap beast trying to find its inner strength in this downturn.
Denmark’s AP Møller-Mærsk (APMM) released today interim consolidated group numbers that were stronger than expected at operating income level* but was its Q1 23 free cash flow (FcF) leaving all of you bears speechless?
(*Pheewww… ergo: +$400m vs quarterly estimates I sighted, hitting $2.3bn Ebit for the first quarter of the year.)
Make no mistake: there are good and bad things to observe in the figures for what is ...
Out of whack
In all its beauty, the world’s engine of consumption, among other Easter eggs
Freeze! Underneath the thick, icy surface…
Arduous paths to glory
Avoiding failure… maybe
