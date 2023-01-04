Sign up for our FREE newsletter
American Airlines Cargo appoints Indy Bolina head of global sales

indy bolina aa
By

American Airlines Cargo has appointed Indy Bolina (pictured) as head of global sales.

Mr Bolina joins the cargo team from HR, where he’s spent the past five and a half years as director, people, where he worked with the cargo division, among others. AA said the experience had “allowed him to see firsthand what it takes to operate as a cargo carrier, and his people-oriented skillset will further support American Airlines Cargo in its customer-centric focus”.

Meanwhile, Brian Hodges became MD, strategy & planning in October. Mr Hodges, who has held multiple roles within cargo for more than 10 years, is now focused on the cargo arm’s short-term and long-term business development initiatives, in particular its digital strategy.

He reports directly to cargo president Greg Schwendinger, who said: “These appointments are not only well deserved for both leaders, but strategically enable our business to deliver on our promise to our customers and modernise our business in a way that makes a real difference.”

