Airbus production hit by supply chain issues

By LoadstarEditorial 11/04/2023

Airbus and Boeing competition has intensified in what is a difficult market after supply chain challenges hit Airbus production in the first quarter. Airbus reported an 11% decline, year on year in production of aircraft, including the wide-bodied A350, which saw five deliveries in Q1 compared with 16 in the same period of 2022. Nevertheless, the overall Q1 figure is a win of sorts, as the production deficit of 16% in February reduced by 5% last month.