Airbus production hit by supply chain issues

B767 freighter deliveries could be delayed by fuel tank problem
A quality issue with the coating on fuel tanks appears to be delaying new deliveries ...
Airbus and Boeing competition has intensified in what is a difficult market after supply chain challenges hit Airbus production in the first quarter. Airbus reported an 11% decline, year on year in production of aircraft, including the wide-bodied A350, which saw five deliveries in Q1 compared with 16 in the same period of 2022. Nevertheless, the overall Q1 figure is a win of sorts, as the production deficit of 16% in February reduced by 5% last month.
'Nervous' box lines back-pedal on D&D charges as new rules loom
'Speedy' sale of HMM finally gets the green light
Positive ocean freight sentiment keeps the charter market bullish
DHL poaches Kuehne talent to form 'a perfect piece of architecture'
US east coast cargo migration is logical and will continue, say analysts
OOCL's Q1 numbers show storm clouds gathering over box shipping
New roles for Dominique von Orelli and ex-K&N Casper Ellerbaek at DHL
Data shows a sense that air cargo may be 'returning to normality'
FedEx unveils plan to consolidate Express and Ground parcel networks
'Product-driven' Ceva 2.0 will rise from past missteps
Customs declaration? Chat GPT goes with the Phlo
Work resumes at LA/LB ports, but contract settlement stays out of reach
Comment on this article