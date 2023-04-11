Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Airbus production hit by supply chain issues

A350 Airspace Explorer MSN002 - Taxiing Photo Airbus
Photo: Airbus
Airbus and Boeing competition has intensified in what is a difficult market after supply chain challenges hit Airbus production in the first quarter. Airbus reported an 11% decline, year on year in production of aircraft, including the wide-bodied A350, which saw five deliveries in Q1 compared with 16 in the same period of 2022. Nevertheless, the overall Q1 figure is a win of sorts, as the production deficit of 16% in February reduced by 5% last month.

