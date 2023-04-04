A.P. Moller - Maersk expands UK warehouse offering

By LoadstarEditorial 04/04/2023

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) further expands its network of warehouses across the UK. In addition to warehouses in Doncaster, in Tamworth and in Kettering, Maersk has signed a lease for an approximately 63,000 sq metre facility at SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway.

The newly built facility will be completed in June 2023 and is part of a 284ha development by the UK based real estate company SEGRO. The logistics park features UK’s only inland freeport as well as a 20ha Strategic Rail Freight Interchange (SRFI) providing it with direct rail links to the seaports of Felixstowe, London Gateway and Southampton.

This will significantly speed-up cargo flows, and will also reduce on-road freight mileage and hence emissions from hinterland transport.

The warehouse itself is constructed to meet low or very low GHG emissions standards for both embodied and operational emissions. It will incorporate a full roof mounted PV array and extensive use of recycled construction materials.

Provisions will also be made for the operation of a fully electric fleet of HGV vehicles. Maersk is looking to utilise a fleet of EV trucks that will manage not only all internal traffic between the rail terminal, the warehouse and the depot, but also final deliveries of cargo in close proximity to the Logistics Park.

“The East Midlands Gateway campus is very much the perfect blueprint for optimising connectivity and flexibility within supply chains. Not only is it ideally positioned in the UK, but the vast infrastructure and cutting-edge technology across the site means operations on UK shores can be done from one place in the most sustainable way possible.

“It’s the epitome of two of Maersk’s key visions for the future: integrating logistics and reaching net-zero emissions by 2040,” says Paul Woolass, Head of Logistics and Services Products UK & Ireland.

As an integrator of logistics, Maersk is developing and providing solutions ranging from ocean transportation to landside and air transportation, contract logistics including warehousing & distribution (W&D) and depots, custom clearances, visibility solutions and more. The integrated supply chain solutions allow Maersk to have greater control over the movement of the cargo of its customers at multiple stages of the journey and thus bring resilience as well as flexibility to the supply chains.

With the expansion of its contract logistics facilities, Maersk is strengthening its position further by providing a larger array of services out of one hand to its customers. Maersk today offers its customers integrated logistics solutions in more than 450 warehouses globally with a total space of around 76.4 million sq ft (7.1 million sqm). Several additional Maersk warehouses are planned to go into operation across Europe in 2023 and 2024.