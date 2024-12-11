Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Yangpu Newnew China-Russia services dominate NSR box trades

new new polar bear
Newnew Polar Bear. Photo: VesselFinder
By

China-based Russia-focused liner operator Yangpu Newnew Shipping has dominated containership services using the Northern Sea Route (NSR) this year, according to the Centre for High North Logistics (CHNL).

Following the end of the summer-autumn sailing period, to the end of last month, 17 box ship voyages have been made through the NSR: eight from China to Russia; six from Russia to China; and three between Russian ports.

Yangpu Newnew had been accused by authorities, with claims that its ship New New Polar Bear had deliberately damaged a gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea in October 2023, while the Chinese government insisted it was an accident, caused by stormy weather.

CHNL statistics show eight ships operated by Yangpu Newnew, Xin Xin Hai 1, Xin Xin Hai 2, Xin Xin Shan, NewNew Moon, NewNew Star, NewNew Panda 1, Hui Fa and Hui Da 9, accounted for 13 out of 14 sailings between the Chinese ports of Dalian, Tianjin, Rizhao, Shanghai and Guangzhou and the Russian gateways of Arkhangelsk and St Petersburg.

Cargo from China included auto parts, construction equipment and materials, passenger cars, clothing, footwear and chemical products. From Arkhangelsk to China, containers were loaded with lumber, pulp, polyethylene and cardboard.

The rising interest in the NSR is believed to have been prompted by the Red Sea crisis, with operators viewing the route as a means to avoid Suez Canal transits. And this year also saw the first panamax boxship, Safetrans’ 4,890 teu Flying Fish, using the route.

According to Alphaliner, containerships made up 30% of laden voyages made through the NSR this year, with oil tankers and bulk carriers accounting for the majority.

Two Russia-flagged ships, Sakhalin Shipping’s Sasco Aldan and Alisa, made the voyage from the eastern Russian ports of Vladivostok and Kamchatsky to St Petersburg.

