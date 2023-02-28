Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

XPO trials overnight linehaul rail transport of palletised freight

Multimodal Shared User PR image
By

PRESS RELEASE

NORTHAMPTON, UK — 28 February 2023 — XPO, a leading provider of freight transportation services, has initiated another first with its three-month trial of an innovative multimodal solution that is unique in the UK. The company will migrate volumes destined for Scotland from its shared user pallet network to a new multimodal solution utilising overnight rail service for the linehaul portion. Malcolm Logistics provides the rail service through a key partnership agreement with XPO and accommodates loads of all sizes.

XPO first introduced a road-rail option in the UK in 2022, combining full truckload transport and daytime rail service for pipe manufacturer Wavin. The new solution’s combination of pallet network and overnight rail maintains the lead times required and is expected to be faster than traditional trucking at a comparable cost, with significantly less environmental impact. XPO customers in the Midlands who ship to Scotland can reduce the greenhouse gas emission of a pallet by up to 79%.

 

The current trial covers a distance of more than 500 kilometres from Crick to Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal in Northamptonshire, onward to Mossend Rail Terminal in Scotland, and then to XPO’s distribution hub in Motherwell. The multimodal transit time from Crick to Motherwell is about two hours less than the same journey by truck and avoids the risk of road delays, whilst also reducing road congestion. As each vehicle journey is about 600 miles, there is a savings of 705 kg of CO2 per trip.

Dan Myers, XPO’s managing director – UK and Ireland, said, “The passion of our entire team is to challenge ourselves to be better, to support our customers and to realise improvements, which is hugely motivating. This single initiative will reduce emissions by almost 513,000 kilos of CO2 per annum for a customer whose shipments require two vehicle trips per day.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    XPO Logistics RXO

    Most Read

    Containership lay-ups continue to spike as demand slump rolls on

    Carriers 'getting what they can, while they can' as rate declines persist

    DSV wins – boom and bust with (sharp-eyed) Expeditors

    Plunging airfreight rates and no post CNY pick-up: 'the end of globalisation?'

    Flexport and Shopify now plan to add airfreight to new shipping app

    Newbuild ULCV armada will bring challenges for carriers

    cargo-partner sale – turning Japanese?

    Labour talks casting long shadows over ports on US coasts

    Cosco intensifies drive into logistics with new Guangzhou sea-air facility

    Good news for US west coast ports as labour deal edges closer

    Auto industry slammed for 'blasé approach' to danger of EV fires on ferries

    IBS Software acquires Accenture Freight and Logistics Software

    New cargo airline for South Africa will fill a wide gap in the market

    Forwarders say US government financial support is a must for air cargo

    Carriers step on the safety Accelerator to address cargo risks

    Li-ion batteries pose a risk to freight ro-ro services