TD: How an Old Dominion alum helped XPO accelerate over the past year

TRUCKING DIVE reports:

XPO Service Center Manager Chad Hilton paused during a tour of his facility in February to point out a wooden crate of red ratchet straps, each labeled “Property of XPO.”

To secure customers’ freight and ensure it arrives damage-free, workers need the proper equipment, Hilton said.

He credited COO David Bates for an influx of straps and door air bags across the carrier’s network over the past year.

“He’s given us the tools to do the job,” Hilton said. “There are so many straps in the system right now.”

Bates has fit in “like a glove” during his first year at XPO, CEO Mario Harik told Trucking Dive, driving dramatic service improvements since arriving from Old Dominion Freight Line last April.

“Dave has been a fantastic addition to our team,” Harik said in a February interview. “He’s had a great contribution so far.”

To read the full post, please click here.

