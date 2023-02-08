XPO: Q4 and full-year 2022 results

Divestments: change of plan at XPO Logistics
Change of mind, change of plan. XPO said yesterday that it won’t entertain any additional divestment ...
PRESS RELEASE
XPO Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Reports fourth quarter growth in North American LTL year-over-year, including 26% increase in operating income and 20% increase in adjusted EBITDA
Achieves fourth quarter tonnage growth year-over-year in North American LTL
XPO (NYSE: XPO) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2022. Revenue was $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared with $1.77 billion for the same period in 2021.
Bolloré Logistics or Geodis? Merger already a 'done deal' for Ceva?
Pressure on carriers drives cut-throat freight market for China's exports
Maersk builds ‘Chinese walls’ as it begins its unified branding
Overcapacity could spark new rates war among liners, warns Evergreen chief
EXCLUSIVE: Ceva Logistics restructures – French marriage rumoured
Services axed and senior staff cull looms as FedEx opts for deferred business
Demand crash wreaked havoc in Q4 for both DSV and CH Robinson
Top PE investor buys up majority of ambitious Scan Global Logistics
CMA CGM books another dozen 13,000 teu methanol-powered ships
Earthquake death toll rises in Turkey and Syria, with supply line chaos
The FedEx bloodbath has just begun
Ocean carriers 'boxed in' by 5m teu surplus equipment mountain
Comment on this article