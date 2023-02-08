XPO: Q4 and full-year 2022 results

By LoadstarEditorial 08/02/2023

XPO Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Reports fourth quarter growth in North American LTL year-over-year, including 26% increase in operating income and 20% increase in adjusted EBITDA



Achieves fourth quarter tonnage growth year-over-year in North American LTL

XPO (NYSE: XPO) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2022. Revenue was $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared with $1.77 billion for the same period in 2021.

