Cargo backlog cleared after teething troubles at new Schiphol hub
Air cargo handler dnata is seeing an improvement after the “operational challenges and service disruptions” ...
Two airlines will tomorrow (4 September) move their import handling to dnata’s Cargo City Amsterdam as the handler gets a grip on the operational challenges it has faced.
August was a tough month for dnata, which has been transitioning its operations to its new facility at ...
