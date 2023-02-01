Turkish Cargo partners with CargoAi to expand its digital offering worldwide

By LoadstarEditorial 01/02/2023

Turkish Airlines’ air cargo brand, Turkish Cargo, is now live on CargoAi’s marketplace solution (CargoMART), for users in 4 countries. In the pilot phase, CargoMART users in France, Spain, Netherlands and Singapore will have access to booking Turkish Cargo’s new services TK SMART (general cargo service), TK PREMIUM and TK URGENT (express cargo service) instantaneously on all Turkish Cargo routes.

In keeping with its philosophy to provide full visibility to its users for informed and actionable business decisions, CargoAi’s integration with Turkish Cargo is unique in that it displays non-bookable options to its users. Where other platforms filter out such options, forwarders on CargoMART are instantly in the know and can quickly make an offline booking (via call for example) for such shipments.

“We’re thrilled to be announcing the partnership between Turkish Cargo and CargoAi, as this will significantly increase Turkish Airlines’ cargo revenue opportunities from a 360 perspective. By providing full visibility throughout the airfreight procurement process, we continue our mission to bring the best digital booking experience that CargoMART offers to our joint customers.” says Matt Petot, CEO of CargoAi.

Users of CargoMART benefit from searching for real-time schedules, bulk quoting, e-booking, the ability to track and trace each shipment, as well CargoAi’s Cargo2ZERO sustainable features to support the air cargo industry’s decarbonization mission.

Following the successful pilot launch, Turkish Cargo will expand its offering on CargoAi worldwide. The worldwide rollout will allow the full visibility and booking of all its routes to more than 6,000 freight forwarders across 63 countries who regularly use CargoAi’s marketplace, CargoMART.