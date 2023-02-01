Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Turkish Cargo partners with CargoAi to expand its digital offering worldwide

dreamstime_xs_43713358
© Alpiee
By

PRESS RELEASE

Turkish Airlines’ air cargo brand, Turkish Cargo, is now live on CargoAi’s marketplace solution (CargoMART), for users in 4 countries. In the pilot phase, CargoMART users in France, Spain, Netherlands and Singapore will have access to booking Turkish Cargo’s new services TK SMART (general cargo service), TK PREMIUM and TK URGENT (express cargo service) instantaneously on all Turkish Cargo routes.

In keeping with its philosophy to provide full visibility to its users for informed and actionable business decisions, CargoAi’s integration with Turkish Cargo is unique in that it displays non-bookable options to its users. Where other platforms filter out such options, forwarders on CargoMART are instantly in the know and can quickly make an offline booking (via call for example) for such shipments.

“We’re thrilled to be announcing the partnership between Turkish Cargo and CargoAi, as this will significantly increase Turkish Airlines’ cargo revenue opportunities from a 360 perspective. By providing full visibility throughout the airfreight procurement process, we continue our mission to bring the best digital booking experience that CargoMART offers to our joint customers.” says Matt Petot, CEO of CargoAi.

Users of CargoMART benefit from searching for real-time schedules, bulk quoting, e-booking, the ability to track and trace each shipment, as well CargoAi’s Cargo2ZERO sustainable features to support the air cargo industry’s decarbonization mission.

Following the successful pilot launch, Turkish Cargo will expand its offering on CargoAi worldwide. The worldwide rollout will allow the full visibility and booking of all its routes to more than 6,000 freight forwarders across 63 countries who regularly use CargoAi’s marketplace, CargoMART.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CargoAi Turkish Airlines Cargo AirBridgeCargo coronavirus Ethiopian Airlines Schiphol Singapore Airlines Cargo vaccines

    Most Read

    Ocean rates ex-Asia under pressure, while PSSs return to the transatlantic

    Maersk 'takes a risk' binning historic and well-liked brands

    Capacity control by the biggest carriers will prevent rates tumbling further

    Bullish MSC continues to strengthen its fleet for life after the 2M

    DHL leads freighter exodus from MEX as government ban looms

    In the name of Kuehne post-MSC/Mærsk divorce

    More blank sailings and detours as ONE’s volumes, earnings, fall

    Freightos set to list on Nasdaq when markets open

    Scrapyards ready for another containership recycling boom

    Cargo back to 'playing second fiddle' at US carriers, but has momentum

    DB Schenker: will flag-waving affect the sale?

    Hapag-Lloyd bucks the trend, as Q4 volumes hold steady

    Cash-rich Samudera splashes out on new box ships to renew fleet

    Port of Halifax nudges past 600,000 teu, but competition is growing

    Analysis: Up to $1.5bn Freightos debut – let that sink in 

    Shipper sues Expeditors for losses due to lack of business plan after cyber-attack