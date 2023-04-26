Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Turkish Cargo and Avianca Cargo to enhance cooperation

Turkish Cargo, the successful air cargo brand of Turkish Airlines, and Avianca Cargo, leading cargo airline in the Latin America region, enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the purpose of exploring potential additional cooperation opportunities and strengthening air cargo connections. The agreement will serve as a guide to further enable both carriers to offer a smooth and productive cargo service to their customers by combining resources and expertise.

Turkish Cargo and Avianca Cargo will consider potential collaboration initiatives such as freighter capacity agreements. These enhancements aim to provide air cargo customers of both airlines access to greater capacity in a wider and more connected global network. In addition, Turkish Cargo will be able to offer enhanced access to destinations in South America by leveraging Avianca Cargo’s network in the region, while Avianca Cargo will increase its access to major destinations worldwide through Turkish Cargo’s wide interconnecting network.

Commenting at the signing ceremony held within the scope of IATA World Cargo Symposium in Istanbul, Turhan Ozen Chief Cargo Officer of Turkish Airlines, said; “This MoU represents a significant enhancement in air cargo services between Türkiye and Latin America. For this reason, we chose Avianca Cargo as our strategic partner in the region, because it allows us to advance our firm purpose of improving our global cargo operations. Through this cooperation, in line with our customer-oriented approach, we are reinforcing our intercontinental connections and expanding our cargo services to destinations in South America.”

         Gabriel Oliva, CEO of Avianca Cargo, commented; This agreement represents the possibility of strengthening bilateral cooperation between both airlines, new commercial opportunities, and a closer operational, technological, and product collaboration. The extensive trajectory and leadership of Avianca Cargo in Latin American markets, added to the worldwide experience of Turkish Cargo and its positioning, will ultimately allow us to achieve the highest levels of product offer, service, and value for the benefit of our customers.”

The two carriers will continue to explore new areas of partnership and further deepen their cooperation in the future.

