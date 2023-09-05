Avianca cargo chief Gabriel Oliva adds COO role

Usman Khan appointed global sales manager at BlueBox Systems
Supply chain tracking platform BlueBox Systems has appointed Usman Khan (above) is its new global ...
Avianca’s cargo chief, Gabriel Oliva, (pictured) has taken on the additional role of chief operating officer for the carrier in a management shake-up seen as a boost to the importance of cargo.
Mr Oliva will lead maintenance, safety, network and ground operations, as well as service delivery, airports and crew – while also transforming the cargo business.
He takes on the COO role from Frederico Pedreira, who has held it since 2021 and now becomes deputy CEO, in charge of areas including operations, talent and technology.
CEO Adrian Neuhauser said the pair were a “fundamental part of the team” which has helped, among other things, to “reinvent cargo operations”.
Mr Oliva joined Avianca in 2021 and “put it back on the map as a competitor ready to grow”, according to the airline.
“He also implemented an aggressive fleet plan to incorporate more A330 PTFs and moved forward with highly complex projects, such as the approval of the commercial cooperation agreement between Tampa Cargo and Aerounion.”
HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding
Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday
Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2
DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'
Jobs safe in CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand
DHL GF sees continuing supply chain flux as sourcing shifts
MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday
CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low
Bleak outlook for box trades as demand weakens prior to Golden Week
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head
Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article