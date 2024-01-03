Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Turhan Özen steps down as chief cargo officer at Turkish Cargo

Turhan
By

Turhan Özen has stepped down from his position as chief cargo officer for Turkish Cargo, after seven years in the role.  

Mr Özen joined Turkish Cargo in December 2016 as chief cargo officer from his position as MD of Ceva Logistics.  

Under his management, Turkish Cargo gained 3.2% in market share and rose from a global ranking of 20th to 5th. 

Mr Özen said: “I am proud to have worked at Turkish Airlines, which was founded 90 years ago with Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s motto ‘The future is in the skies’, and has become Turkey’s most valuable and successful institution.  

“Thus, I enter the year 2024 with peace and joy, pride and happiness.” 

Mr Özen is a member of the board of directors of Tiaca, CILT Türkiye and the Istanbul Economy Summit. He is also a member of the advisory council for IATA. 

