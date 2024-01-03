Turhan Özen steps down as chief cargo officer at Turkish Cargo

Forth Ports group CEO Charles Hammond to step down next June
The UK’s longest serving port boss, Forth Ports’ group chief executive, Charles Hammond (above, left), ...
Turhan Özen has stepped down from his position as chief cargo officer for Turkish Cargo, after seven years in the role.
Mr Özen joined Turkish Cargo in December 2016 as chief cargo officer from his position as MD of Ceva Logistics.
Under his management, Turkish Cargo gained 3.2% in market share and rose from a global ranking of 20th to 5th.
Mr Özen said: “I am proud to have worked at Turkish Airlines, which was founded 90 years ago with Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s motto ‘The future is in the skies’, and has become Turkey’s most valuable and successful institution.
“Thus, I enter the year 2024 with peace and joy, pride and happiness.”
Mr Özen is a member of the board of directors of Tiaca, CILT Türkiye and the Istanbul Economy Summit. He is also a member of the advisory council for IATA.
The UK’s longest serving port boss, Forth Ports’ group chief executive, Charles Hammond (above, left), ...
DB Schenker is set to lose its head of contract logistics Hessel Verhage (above), who ...
One of the most formidable CEOs in the logistics space is to retire next month: ...
The double-Jens show at DSV will officially end in a year’s time, when group chief ...
Tim Strauss has retired from Amerijet, the US freighter airline where he has been chief ...
Chicago Rockford Airport has spent the past few years putting itself on the air cargo ...
Maersk halts Red Sea movements after Houthi attack
Hapag-Lloyd continues transit via the Cape of Good Hope
Air cargo market has 'normalised', but earnings will fall, says KAL chief
Red Sea crisis expected to drive sea-air demand as Chinese New Year looms
Market forces will trump attempts to make air freight greener
Profiteering in a 'snapback' year
DSV expands presence to strengthen support for the diverse industries
Cargobot announces expansion into Europe with its transportation tools
Kuehne+Nagel pioneers carbon insetting for electric trucks
Mark Tapper steps up as new CEO of Palletforce
Red Sea attacks continue, despite naval protection, and shipping costs soar
Turhan Özen steps down as chief cargo officer at Turkish Cargo
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article