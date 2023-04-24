Canny Mærsk avoids two Bolloré auctions in style
Discipline rules in Copenhagen
Early week musings are always intriguing.
Where to start today is simple: trying to put things and thoughts in order*, the M&A agenda that a senior forwarder shared with me on April Fool’s Day immediately sprang to my mind.
(*Just as earnings season this week soon takes over with UPS, Kuehne + Nagel, DSV and CH Robinson.)
It spanned:
1. Ceva to buy Geodis/Bolloré Logistics (note: confirmed, pending agreement)
2. Nippon Express to announce Vienna’s cargo-partner buy (am working on it, more rumours doing the ...
CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics
US restructure rumours as another top exec quits Qatar Airways Cargo
Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages
Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share
Transpacific rates shoot up as carriers prop up GRIs with more blanks
FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail
Tech-led visibility puts e-commerce on track to be the future of logistics
Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks
€63bn Hapag-Lloyd puts Mærsk in the shade
Hopes of a transpacific turnaround as Q1 numbers come in
CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics – 'this is not the end of the story'
Comment on this article