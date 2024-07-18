By Gavin van Marle 18/07/2024

Big kudos once more to our friends over at German transport and logistics news outlet DVZ for a fascinating investigation into the expansion project at Eurogate’s Burchardkai container terminal in Hamburg.

What’s that? A sentence about Hamburg’s port that doesn’t include the abbreviations MSC and HHLA?

Well, here’s a new (familiar) one for you: CMA CGM.

This is a story that has been hiding in plain sight, learned by DVZ through its contacts in Hamburg’s senate.

To summarise: way back in 1996, when Hamburg ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN