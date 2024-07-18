CMA CGM embarks on strategic partnership with Google to deploy AI across all shipping, logistics & media activities

By LoadstarEditorial 18/07/2024

Jul 18, 2024, 02:30 ET

– An unprecedented partnership aimed at boosting shipping and logistics efficiency and adaptability.

– The combination of each company’s expertise and knowledge to create a distinctive, AI-assisted future for CMA CGM and its industries.

– The partnership will help CMA Media develop critical tools to assist its journalists in their day-to-day work, as well as high-impact training programs at TANGRAM for all CMA CGM associates.

MARSEILLE, France and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CMA CGM, a global leader in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, and Google today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across CMA CGM’s operations worldwide.

By leveraging Google’s proven AI solutions and insights from experts, CMA CGM will help empower its employees’ decision-making. In fact, every program and tool developed within the partnership will be designed to assist users in their decision-making processes across several key workflows.

This comprehensive collaboration aims to revolutionize shipping by enhancing efficiency, responsiveness, and adaptability to market fluctuations and disruptions, resulting in faster and more responsive customer service. As part of the partnership, CMA CGM will actively seek to optimize vessel routes, container handling, and inventory management to ensure efficient and timely delivery of goods while minimizing costs and carbon footprints.

CEVA Logistics, the logistics arm of CMA CGM, will pioneer the data-driven future of logistics, focusing first on warehouse smart management aimed at better operating its 10.3 million square meters of warehouse space. The smart management tool, built on Google technology, will allow CEVA Logistics to better anticipate and plan its operations thanks to an enhanced volume & demand forecasting.

Furthermore, the partnership will extend to CMA Media, providing an edge for CMA in the media landscape. Google’s AI expertise in this field will help CMA Media develop critical tools to assist its journalists in their day-to-day work, such as synthesizing and translating documents, generating media snippets for social networks, or digitizing and referencing archives from articles, photos, or videos.

The partnership will eventually benefit all CMA CGM associates thanks to dedicated high-impact training sessions at TANGRAM, the Group’s excellence centre for learning and innovation.

This collaboration is part of CMA CGM’s overall strategy to transform its business through AI innovation. It follows key moves such as CMA CGM’s investment in Mistral AI, PoolSide, and Dataiku, as well as the launch of open science lab, Kyutai.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM, stated:

“I am pleased to announce this global partnership between the CMA CGM Group and Google to accelerate AI adoption across our operations. This collaboration aligns with our digital roadmap and investments, marking a crucial step in our transformation strategy. Together with Google, we will lead the digital revolution in shipping, logistics and media, optimize our processes, and enhance our competitive edge. We are committed to driving innovation with tangible benefits for our staff members and our customers.”

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet

“By combining CMA CGM’s deep expertise in shipping and logistics with Google’s AI tools and secure infrastructure we can help CMA CGM digitally transform its own operations and those of its customers. This partnership is a prime example of how AI can assist employees, improve outcomes for customers, and revolutionize industries.”

About CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global player of sea, land, air and logistics solutions, serves more than 420 ports around the world across five continents, with a fleet of around 620 vessels. In 2023, it carried a total of 21.8 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a global logistics provider that delivered 522,000 tonnes of air cargo and more than 22 million tonnes of inland freight cargo, and its CMA CGM AIR CARGO division, the CMA CGM Group is constantly innovating to offer its customers a comprehensive, increasingly efficient range of new maritime, overland and air shipping and logistics solutions.

Firmly committed to the energy transition in shipping and a pioneer in the use of alternative fuels, the CMA CGM Group has set a Net Zero Carbon target for 2050.

Every year, the Group supports thousands of children through its CMA CGM Foundation, with initiatives to promote education and equal opportunity for all. The CMA CGM Foundation also responds to humanitarian crises requiring urgent action by calling on the Group’s shipping and logistics expertise to deliver humanitarian supplies around the world.

Present in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 180,000 people worldwide, of which around 6,000 in Marseille where its head office is located.

cmacgm-group.com

About Google

Google’s mission is to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

