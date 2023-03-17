By Alessandro Pasetti 17/03/2023

Private, secretive and proud as only the most influential freight forwarders from Germany can be, Dachser is a national gem in road transport and logistics.

It’s not easy to get insight on the firm, but one thing is apparent: ever since we closely covered this “sleeping monster” in late 2019, it has lost ground outside its core operations, boasting a mixed track record there.

Just look at the rankings by teu in ocean, and it barely makes the top 20 – in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN