Tim Martin and Françoise Russo join Aramex leadership team

Bolloré's Thierry Ehrenbogen becomes CMA CGM's SVP of development
The CMA CGM Group has announced the appointment of Thierry Ehrenbogen as senior vice president ...
Logistics specialist Aramex has announced two new appointments to its leadership team: Tim Martin as chief commercial officer; and Françoise Russo as chief technology officer.
Mr Martin will drive business growth, while Ms Russo will spearhead strategic technology investments.
Mr Martin has more than 33 years’ experience in the supply chain and logistics industry, having held key roles at both country and regional levels across the EMEA region, including as chief operating officer and chief revenue officer.
Françoise Russo has a wealth of multi-sector experience, spanning the fast-moving consumer goods, logistics, transport and entertainment sectors. She most recently served as chief information officer at Tabcorp in Australia. At Aramex, she will focus on the technology strategy and roadmap for the next three-to-five-years.
Othman Aljeda, CEO of Aramex, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tim and Françoise to our leadership team. Their wealth of experience and strategic insights align seamlessly with Aramex’s dedication to digitisation and growth.
“These new appointments not only underscore our commitment to technology investment and the advancement of our commercial endeavors but also, I am confident that their contributions will be instrumental in propelling Aramex to new heights within the global logistics sector.”
Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032
DHL break-up; Mærsk spin-offs; 'forwarder + integrator' – or not...
IKEA asks courts to intervene as Convoy's unpaid truckers send flurry of invoices
Attacks drive up Red Sea war-risk insurance premiums 900%
Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'
GXO is planning counter offer for Wincanton to see off Ceva
Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers
Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid
Restructured Flexport – finally on the mend?
K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia
Ocean carriers pile on capacity and dominate intra-Europe shortsea market
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article