Tim Martin and Françoise Russo join Aramex leadership team

By Charlotte Goldstone 04/03/2024

Logistics specialist Aramex has announced two new appointments to its leadership team: Tim Martin as chief commercial officer; and Françoise Russo as chief technology officer.

Mr Martin will drive business growth, while Ms Russo will spearhead strategic technology investments.

Mr Martin has more than 33 years’ experience in the supply chain and logistics industry, having held key roles at both country and regional levels across the EMEA region, including as chief operating officer and chief revenue officer.

Françoise Russo has a wealth of multi-sector experience, spanning the fast-moving consumer goods, logistics, transport and entertainment sectors. She most recently served as chief information officer at Tabcorp in Australia. At Aramex, she will focus on the technology strategy and roadmap for the next three-to-five-years.

Othman Aljeda, CEO of Aramex, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tim and Françoise to our leadership team. Their wealth of experience and strategic insights align seamlessly with Aramex’s dedication to digitisation and growth.

“These new appointments not only underscore our commitment to technology investment and the advancement of our commercial endeavors but also, I am confident that their contributions will be instrumental in propelling Aramex to new heights within the global logistics sector.”