Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

TG: Adani Group abandons share offer as crisis triggered by fraud claims escalates

Businessman looks on collapse domino effect. Stress resistance business. Financial stability. Recovery business. Evaluation of cash risks. Creating a strategy. Management and planning. Decision making
By

THE GUARDIAN reports:

The stock plunge engulfing Adani Group companies gathered pace on Thursday after the Indian conglomerate abandoned its share offer in an escalating crisis triggered by fraud claims that has cut more than US$100bn in value from the power-to-ports empire.

The conglomerate’s flagship listed company, Adani Enterprises, along with Adani Ports shed more than 10% before paring some losses in early trading in Mumbai. Some Adani bonds have plunged to distressed levels.

The relentless selling has triggered questions about how ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Adani Group The Guardian AD Ports Tanzanian Port Authority

    Most Read

    Shipper sues Expeditors for losses due to lack of business plan after cyber-attack

    Ocean rates ex-Asia under pressure, while PSSs return to the transatlantic

    Maersk 'takes a risk' binning historic and well-liked brands

    DHL leads freighter exodus from MEX as government ban looms

    More blank sailings and detours as ONE’s volumes, earnings, fall

    Cross-alliance cooperation on the increase as market weakens

    DB Schenker: will flag-waving affect the sale?

    Maersk builds ‘Chinese walls’ as it begins its unified branding

    Hapag-Lloyd bucks the trend, as Q4 volumes hold steady

    Cargo back to 'playing second fiddle' at US carriers, but has momentum

    Cash-rich Samudera splashes out on new box ships to renew fleet

    DHL + DB Schenker (again) – on a merely 'hypothetical' basis...

    Drones will 'push the boundaries of what is possible' in air cargo

    Surge in freighter orders by carriers, despite 'paradigm shift' in air cargo

    Forwarders to beat carriers? What ocean and air freight normality looks like

    Analysis: Up to $1.5bn Freightos debut – let that sink in 