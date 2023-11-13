Sign up for our FREE newsletter
TG: DP World hack: port operator gradually restarting operations around Australia after cyber-attack

THE GUARDIAN reports:

Australia’s biggest ports operator, which has been the target of a cyber-attack, has begun gradually restarting its operations, but key exports could be subject to prolonged delays.

DP World Australia closed its Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle port operations after detecting the breach on Friday, leaving cargo and containers stuck on the docks.

The company disconnected its internet, which stopped ongoing unauthorised access to its network. This also resulted in key systems linked to its port operations not functioning normally.

On Monday, Paul Zalai, director of the Freight and Trade Alliance, said limited operations had resumed, with DP World’s docks at Brisbane and Fremantle had were moving through imports and exports.

