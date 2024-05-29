TG: Royal Mail owner agrees to £3.57bn takeover by Czech billionaire

Royal Mail sale agreed by parent IDS, but it's not a done deal yet
The owner of Royal Mail has agreed to a £3.57bn ($4.55bn) takeover by Czech billionaire ...
THE GUARDIAN reports:
The takeover of Royal Mail has edged closer after its owner agreed terms and conditions on a £3.57bn takeover bid by the Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský.
In an update to the market on Wednesday, the postal service’s parent company, International Distributions Services (IDS), said it had accepted a cash offer from Křetínský’s EP Group.
The full post is here.
The transaction was considered a “done deal” at the end of last week – the official statement released to the market today can be found here.
