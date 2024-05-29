Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

TG: Royal Mail owner agrees to £3.57bn takeover by Czech billionaire

deals
ID 314998 © Robert Brown | Dreamstime.com 3 8
By

THE GUARDIAN reports:

The takeover of Royal Mail has edged closer after its owner agreed terms and conditions on a £3.57bn takeover bid by the Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský.

In an update to the market on Wednesday, the postal service’s parent company, International Distributions Services (IDS), said it had accepted a cash offer from Křetínský’s EP Group.

The full post is here.

The transaction was considered a “done deal” at the end of last week – the official statement released to the market today can be found here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    International Distributions Services Royal Mail The Guardian Adani Group

    Most read news

    Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level

    Shipper fury as spot rates soar - and box lines ignore contracts

    Wan Hai warns of battle for boxes as peak season starts early

    Canadian shippers await government decision as negotiations derail

    Sea-air 'barely viable' as port congestion hits

    Gemini partners defend on-time target and promise cost competitiveness

    Deutsche Bahn gathers Schenker bids

    Detention and demurrage claims at FMC hit well over $67m

    Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop

    Mexico needs investment to cope with nearshoring boom

    DB Schenker auction – the long haul to a market listing?

    ONE quits Indamex network to offer standalone India-US east coast service

    BMW supply chain under threat after US investigates forced labour claims

    Port operations in Bangladesh and India suspended as Cyclone Remal hits

    Amazon rejigs logistics set-up as pressure grows from US and Chinese rivals

    SM Line in the red as market regressed in 2023