TG: Royal Mail owner agrees to £3.57bn takeover by Czech billionaire

By LoadstarEditorial 29/05/2024

THE GUARDIAN reports:

The takeover of Royal Mail has edged closer after its owner agreed terms and conditions on a £3.57bn takeover bid by the Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský.

In an update to the market on Wednesday, the postal service’s parent company, International Distributions Services (IDS), said it had accepted a cash offer from Křetínský’s EP Group.

The full post is here.

The transaction was considered a “done deal” at the end of last week – the official statement released to the market today can be found here.