Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

TI: Royal Mail owner fails to publish financial results amid impending takeover bid

RED LIGHT
By

THE INDEPENDENT reports:

The owner of Royal Mail has failed to publish its annual trading update, scheduled for early Thursday morning, as the group heads towards a potential overseas takeover.

London-listed International Distribution Services told markets it would publish its full-year financial results at 7am on Thursday, but by 11.30am nothing had been released.

It comes a week after the company said it was “minded” to agree to a takeover by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    International Distributions Services Royal Mail drones Last-mile deliveries Windracers

    Most read news

    Mounting container shortages creating 'total havoc'

    Strike threat to Canada's rail network rises as negotiations stall

    East-west freight rates continue rise; even transatlantic edges up

    Futures market bets on Asia-Europe rates staying high till October

    US furniture distributor in $12m claim against CMA CGM over contract breaches

    Panama Canal crossings resume, but some time before full normalisation

    Red Sea crisis turns Lome into key transhipment hub on MSC's ex-Asia services

    Gemini partners defend on-time target and promise cost competitiveness

    Baltimore refloats and moves MV Dali, with services set to resume

    Giti takes $12m Flexport legal battle to FMC

    CMA CGM see Q1 profit slump but bets on Bollore bounce

    News Podcast | May 2024 | Hapag-Lloyd’s ‘Strategy 2030’, planning amid global turmoil with Seko Logistics

    Supply chain executives: to the boardroom, or the basement?

    Risk Intelligence: Houthis lack resources for Med attacks

    Wan Hai warns of battle for boxes as peak season starts early

    BlackRock trims stake – DSV between a rock and a hard place