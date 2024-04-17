TG: Royal Mail owner received takeover offer from Czech billionaire

TG: DP World hack: port operator gradually restarting operations around Australia after cyber-attack
THE GUARDIAN reports: Australia’s biggest ports operator, which has been the target of a cyber-attack, has ...
THE GUARDIAN reports:
IDS shares rise as it is reported it rejected bid from Daniel Křetínský’s EP Group
The owner of Royal Mail received a takeover offer from a Czech billionaire who has stakes in Sainsbury’s and West Ham United football club.
Daniel Křetínský approached International Distributions Services (IDS), the owner of the struggling British postal company, this month.
In a statement, Křetínský’s EP Group, said the proposal at an undisclosed price was rejected by IDS but it “looks forward to continuing to engage constructively with the board”.
Křetínský has built up a 27.5% stake in Royal Mail through his investment vehicle, Vesa. The tycoon, known as the “Czech Sphinx” for his inscrutable approach, has a string of business interests, from energy to media assets to football clubs…
The full post is here.
Elsewhere in a note to investors out today, research house Bernstein wrote:
“Daniel Křetínský, a Czech billionaire and Chairman of energy holding company EPH, is widely reported to be exploring a cash bid for IDS. An initial bid has reportedly been rejected, but there may be more ahead. We see a logic to this: there is the potential to unlock value by separating IDS’s asset-light parcel business GLS from the struggling UK post and parcel business Royal Mail, as the latter’s weak financial performance, challenging regulation and thin margins continue to weigh on IDS’s stock price. In our view, separating GLS and Royal Mail would unlock value: IDS has long traded at a sum-of-the-parts discount.”
Urgent call for breakdown of cargo onboard as General Average declared on Dali
MSC Aries now bound for Iran, and crisis will be 'a catalyst for higher rates'
Resurgence of Somali pirates creates another 'danger zone' for shipping
Iranian troops seize MSC box ship while Somali pirates net $5m ransom for bulker
Flexport is 'back on track' – now it needs to start growing again
'Slow season' and ocean network stabilisation easing pressure on rates
Kuehne + Nagel reshuffles the suits – leaks, views, sights
Bottlenecks and price hikes as airlines now avoid Iran airspace
Vehicle imports clogging up terminals at European auto ports
Iran may now pose a threat to multimodal supply chains via Dubai
US splashes out to grab a slice of the semiconductor manufacturing pie
Other east coast ports can cope with Baltimore cargo – 'in the short term'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article