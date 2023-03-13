Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

TG: HSBC to buy Silicon Valley Bank UK for £1 in government rescue deal

The businessman holds out his hand to make a deal. Concept of a contract or deal, making an offer. Signing or renewing a contract. Come to universal consensus. Diplomatic and political success.
By

THE GUARDIAN reports:

The government has struck a last-minute deal for HSBC to buy Silicon Valley Bank’s UK operations, saving thousands of British tech startups and investors from big losses after the biggest bank failure since 2008.

The takeover will override the Bank of England’s initial decision to place SVB UK into insolvency, after a run on the lender that was originally sparked by fears over the a multibillion-pound shortfall on the US parent company’s balance sheet. The US bank was closed ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    HSBC SVB collapse The Guardian China

    Most Read

    NYK Line sells 'costly' Nippon Cargo Airlines to ANA

    Atlas Air takeover stumbles as US authorities take a closer look

    Party definitely over for ocean carriers, despite some strong numbers

    OOCL vessel has near-miss in Panama Canal as new charges come in

    Sourcing shift away from China by the west is happening – but slowly

    Engine trouble grounded Maersk Air Cargo aircraft, not weak demand

    New round of 'alliance musical chairs' could follow 'messy' 2M divorce

    Senators call for ban on airlines flying to the US using Russian airspace

    More non vessel-owners become vessel-owners to cash in on Russia trade

    Near-collision in Panama Canal shows 'an accident is waiting to happen'

    Under-pressure feeders now threatened by ocean lines' expansion

    Contract rates the key to liner stability, as spot prices continue to fall

    'Show me the money': the right time for Mærsk to ditch Svitzer

    Record results as Frank Appel makes his last stand at DHL

    More logistics interconnectivity increases the risk of cyber-attacks

    Online shopping boom and outsourcing continues to power 3PL growth