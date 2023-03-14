RTR: Silicon Valley Bank parent, CEO, CFO are sued by shareholders for fraud
REUTERS reports: SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O) and two top executives were sued on Monday by shareholders who accused ...
(Editor’s note: The headline of this post has been updated following additional feedback from Flexport, confirming and expanding on what was previously stated by the forwarder.)
Those lucky enough who had the temper to plough through 2,000 words of my Silicon Valley Bank & Friends op-ed yesterday, may have caught these lines at the bottom of our lengthy coverage:
(Thanks for getting there if you read that far.)
“And so, who is ultimately exposed in T&L? All eyes are on San Francisco’s Flexport…. of course, everybody is wondering, ...
