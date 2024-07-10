Flexport's upgraded booking management service

By LoadstarEditorial 10/07/2024

Flexport Editorial Team writes:

In an ocean freight market driven by ever-shifting capacity and prices, effectively managing carrier allocations and bookings can be a daunting task. You need to constantly track your volume for each carrier partner to ensure that you’re meeting your contract commitment, while also making real-time adjustments based on ongoing performance. This process is typically filled with endless emails and tangled spreadsheets, creating a time-consuming and often chaotic system prone to human error.

The solution? Using data to inform your carrier allocation decisions in real time. To give you instant visibility into and control of your ocean carrier allocation, we’ve upgraded our Booking Management tool with the Allocation Management dashboard—your solution for optimizing your ocean freight strategy and decision-making process with ease and accuracy…

For the full details, please click here.