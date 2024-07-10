Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Flexport's upgraded booking management service

KNIN: CATCHING UPKO: TOP CHOICEHLAG: EARNINGS GUIDANCE UPDATEWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAAPL: ANOTHER RECORD MFT: FLIRTING WITH ONE-YEAR HIGHSDSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEXPO: LESS BULLISHMAERSK: GUIDANCE LIFT RUMOUREDPG: STAPLE-YIELD-CAUTIOUSNESSAMZN: BEZOS SELLS UPS: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTCHRW: SELL-SIDE UPGRADESDHL: GREEN SHOOTSTSLA: TURKISH DELIGHTZIM: HAMMERED

KNIN: CATCHING UPKO: TOP CHOICEHLAG: EARNINGS GUIDANCE UPDATEWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAAPL: ANOTHER RECORD MFT: FLIRTING WITH ONE-YEAR HIGHSDSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEXPO: LESS BULLISHMAERSK: GUIDANCE LIFT RUMOUREDPG: STAPLE-YIELD-CAUTIOUSNESSAMZN: BEZOS SELLS UPS: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTCHRW: SELL-SIDE UPGRADESDHL: GREEN SHOOTSTSLA: TURKISH DELIGHTZIM: HAMMERED

Flexport Photo 217197453 Credit Transversospinales Dreamstime.com
By

Flexport Editorial Team writes:

In an ocean freight market driven by ever-shifting capacity and prices, effectively managing carrier allocations and bookings can be a daunting task. You need to constantly track your volume for each carrier partner to ensure that you’re meeting your contract commitment, while also making real-time adjustments based on ongoing performance. This process is typically filled with endless emails and tangled spreadsheets, creating a time-consuming and often chaotic system prone to human error.

The solution? Using data to inform your carrier allocation decisions in real time. To give you instant visibility into and control of your ocean carrier allocation, we’ve upgraded our Booking Management tool with the Allocation Management dashboard—your solution for optimizing your ocean freight strategy and decision-making process with ease and accuracy…

For the full details, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Flexport airfreight Dubai ecommerce Qatar Airways Cargo Red Sea Crisis WorldACD

    Most read news

    Rivals await the fallout as internal politics hamper Ceva/Bolloré integration

    Spot rate surge to continue past Golden Week, with surcharges causing more pain

    Shein has supply chain ambitions – but would you buy its logistics software?

    FedEx Freight up for grabs? But who's big enough to take it on?

    With almost all box ships arriving late, Singapore acts to reduce time in port

    Cargo chaos looms as strikes threaten Canada's ports and rail networks

    'Surprising' amount of new capacity going to fast-growing Latin America trades

    South-east Asia transhipment call omissions a blow to India's exporters

    Concern over rates peak and Hamas ceasefire 'spooks' container futures

    Maersk to test new Indian port of Vizhinjam with pilot call

    Booming intra-Asia trade pushes container traffic to new monthly record

    Shell 'pauses' Rotterdam SAF facility 'to assess the commercial way forward'

    News in Brief podcast | Week 28 2024 | DB Schenker bid, Ceva restructure and MSC milestone

    Shippers facing peak season surcharges as air cargo heads into a 'hot Q4'

    Mærsk, AP Møller Holding & DOF Group – unfriendly Nordic deal-making?

    Analysis: The flip side of Ceva's 'new vertical structure'