Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Acquisition 'the only option to grow' in today's lacklustre market

dreamstime_s_177213923
© Phongsaya Limpakhom |
By

The freight market may be quiet – but there is corporate activity afoot. In fact, M&A is the only real growth opportunity in the market right now.

Yesterday, Flexport announced it had sold the Convoy technology to DAT Freight & Analytics.

Readers will remember that this ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Convoy DAT Freight & Analytics Flexport JAS Forwarding M&A Swissport