Flexport's (lucrative) tech flip was simply a case of 'stars aligning'
It was a sweet, unexpected deal; surely the best kind. Flexport has, essentially, flipped some ...
With Ryan Petersen busy explaining on camera how tariffs are going to affect importers and exporters following the latest news of a US-China 90-day truce…
… other pieces of information from the past week (and earlier) are certainly worth Premium’s time on Flexport, the forwarder that Petersen so proudly leads.
’No funding round’
Rewind.
Talking to The Loadstar at the logistics event of the year in Munich two months ago, it was Flexport president Sanne Manders telling my colleague Alex Lennane that the loss-making ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article