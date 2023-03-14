RTR: Silicon Valley Bank parent, CEO, CFO are sued by shareholders for fraud

How does a bank collapse in 48 hours?
If you blinked, and missed the extremely rapid decline of Silicon Valley Bank – and ...
REUTERS reports:
SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O) and two top executives were sued on Monday by shareholders who accused them of concealing how rising interest rates would leave its Silicon Valley Bank unit, which failed last week, “particularly susceptible” to a bank run.
The proposed class action against SVB, Chief Executive Greg Becker and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Beck was filed in the federal court in San Jose, California.
