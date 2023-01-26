Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Save crown jewel GLS from Royal Mail now

ABJ
ID 44176444 © Kaspars Grinvalds | Dreamstime.com
By

The trading update of International Distributions Services (IDS) for the nine months to the end of December did very little to boost the morale of the value hunters.

The holding company, whose chief trading arms are Royal Mail (RMG) and GLS, represents the dichotomy of the ’no value vs value’ trouble brewing under a corporate umbrella that must be addressed via break-up, yet takes forever to get anywhere close to that deal stage for real.

(Background reminder: it was in late 2021 when ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Break-up GLS Logistics on a steroid comedown On the wires Royal Mail AP Moller - Maersk Ceva Logistics CMA CGM DB Schenker logistics on steroids MSC private equity Takeover Talk Vertical consolidation

    Most Read

    Mærsk – the 'ideal buyer' of DB Schenker

    Bleak outlook post-Chinese New Year prompts more blank voyages

    Polar Air Cargo 'was the victim' in 'illegal payments' case

    SA: Wayfair laying off 1,000+ workers as pandemic boom reverses

    What next for Maersk, MSC and the other alliances?

    Bolloré warehouse fire raises new concerns over lithium battery safety

    Maersk's extra insurance offer for boxes just 'another money-spinner'

    Gloomy picture ahead at North Europe box ports as 'shopping frenzy' ends

    2M Alliance will end in 2025, say Maersk and MSC

    Buy out DSV, not DB Schenker

    Tech, layoffs & logistics – Mr Ocean speaks and you'd better listen

    Uptick for air freight? 'Wishful thinking – first half looking bleak'

    Returns a costly and speeding juggernaut for Amazon and parcel carriers

    CMA CGM box ships sent off course by mechanical problems

    BlackRock trims exposure to CH Robinson and Expeditors

    India’s proposal to ban older vessels could deplete coastal fleet