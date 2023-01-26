JB Hunt – from blip to bump
Differing views: health check performed
The trading update of International Distributions Services (IDS) for the nine months to the end of December did very little to boost the morale of the value hunters.
The holding company, whose chief trading arms are Royal Mail (RMG) and GLS, represents the dichotomy of the ’no value vs value’ trouble brewing under a corporate umbrella that must be addressed via break-up, yet takes forever to get anywhere close to that deal stage for real.
(Background reminder: it was in late 2021 when ...
Mærsk – the 'ideal buyer' of DB Schenker
Bleak outlook post-Chinese New Year prompts more blank voyages
Polar Air Cargo 'was the victim' in 'illegal payments' case
SA: Wayfair laying off 1,000+ workers as pandemic boom reverses
What next for Maersk, MSC and the other alliances?
Bolloré warehouse fire raises new concerns over lithium battery safety
Maersk's extra insurance offer for boxes just 'another money-spinner'
Gloomy picture ahead at North Europe box ports as 'shopping frenzy' ends
2M Alliance will end in 2025, say Maersk and MSC
Tech, layoffs & logistics – Mr Ocean speaks and you'd better listen
Uptick for air freight? 'Wishful thinking – first half looking bleak'
Comment on this article