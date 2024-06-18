Analysis: DSV CEO Lund by the book – that is not enough
Running out of ammo
Kuehne + Nagel CEO Stefan Paul approaches his second anniversary (1 August) at the helm of the world’s leader in air and ocean freight forwarding, with enough track record for K+N’s stock…
… to label his spell as… fairly delusional?
Not so fast
Acting as a good administrator of Klaus-Michael Kuehne’s treasure, under his leadership the forwarder paid out a record Sfr24 a share in aggregate dividends for 2022 and 2023…
… and that came after Peak K+N of late 2021 on the stock ...
