By Alessandro Pasetti 18/06/2024

Kuehne + Nagel CEO Stefan Paul approaches his second anniversary (1 August) at the helm of the world’s leader in air and ocean freight forwarding, with enough track record for K+N’s stock…

… to label his spell as… fairly delusional?

Not so fast

Acting as a good administrator of Klaus-Michael Kuehne’s treasure, under his leadership the forwarder paid out a record Sfr24 a share in aggregate dividends for 2022 and 2023…

… and that came after Peak K+N of late 2021 on the stock ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN