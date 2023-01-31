TG: Electric vans startup Arrival to cut 800 jobs amid focus on US market

TG: China’s first population fall since 1961 creates ‘bleaker’ outlook
The Guardian reports: China has entered an “era of negative population growth”, after figures revealed a ...
THE GUARDIAN reports:
The British electric vans startup Arrival is cutting 800 jobs, about half its remaining workforce, to reduce costs as it seeks extra funding and plans US expansion to take advantage of green energy subsidies.
The troubled electric vehicle maker said “approximately 50%” of the company’s 1,600-strong global workforce would leave the company.
Arrival told investors that the job cuts, and other measures to trim spending, would results in a halving of its operating costs to “approximately $30m (£24m) per ...
What next for Maersk, MSC and the other alliances?
Ocean rates ex-Asia under pressure, while PSSs return to the transatlantic
Maersk 'takes a risk' binning historic and well-liked brands
Capacity control by the biggest carriers will prevent rates tumbling further
Bullish MSC continues to strengthen its fleet for life after the 2M
2M Alliance will end in 2025, say Maersk and MSC
DHL leads freighter exodus from MEX as government ban looms
'Humongous' container logjams at Pakistan ports as forex crisis bites
Freightos set to list on Nasdaq when markets open
More blank sailings and detours as ONE’s volumes, earnings, fall
Comment on this article