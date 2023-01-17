Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

TG: China’s first population fall since 1961 creates ‘bleaker’ outlook for country

Business crisis management and solution concept.
ID 103246793 © Anton Skavronskiy | Dreamstime.com
By

The Guardian reports:

China has entered an “era of negative population growth”, after figures revealed a historic drop in the number of people for the first time since 1961.

The country had 1.41175 billion people at the end of 2022, compared with 1.41260 billion a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, a drop of 850,000. It marked the beginning of what is expected to be a long period of population decline, despite major government efforts to reverse ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China The Guardian Financial Times

    Most Read

    Weak 2023 forecast pushes Flexport to slash 20% of global workforce

    Which are more precarious, post-Flexport cuts: 'digital' or 'traditional' forwarders?

    Ocean carriers find a way to deploy their expanding fleets

    Carriers take short-term rate hit and eye post-CNY demand surge

    What's the truth behind the Flexport firings, Sherlock?

    Hapag-CMA deal sees re-emergence of cross-alliance slot chartering

    DNV admits up to 1,000 vessels affected by ransomware attack

    FedEx, UPS and Amazon look to shore-up margins in a slower market

    New 'five-year plan' to revive China as a modern logistics giant

    Asia-Med box trades the only bright spot in the general downturn

    Kuehne + Nagel – the next multi-billion windfall

    Incheon and sea-air services the target for shipping line airlines

    Handlers manage to avert shutdown of Chicago air cargo flows

    MSC targets Mærsk market share – as another towage deal is rumoured

    News Podcast | January 2023 | Reading this year's freight market as China abandons zero-Covid policy

    Letter from Bangladesh: forex dilemmas; bigger ships and banned ships