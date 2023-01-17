TG: China’s first population fall since 1961 creates ‘bleaker’ outlook for country

By LoadstarEditorial 17/01/2023

The Guardian reports:

China has entered an “era of negative population growth”, after figures revealed a historic drop in the number of people for the first time since 1961.

The country had 1.41175 billion people at the end of 2022, compared with 1.41260 billion a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, a drop of 850,000. It marked the beginning of what is expected to be a long period of population decline, despite major government efforts to reverse ...

