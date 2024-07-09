By Gavin van Marle 09/07/2024

India’s quest to become a manufacturing behemoth in the mould of China is increasingly likely to hinge on building out its port infrastructure.

Cool

Hence the excitement around the announcement of the green light for the flagship Vadhavan port, near Mumbai, as discussed previously by Premium, but it’s still baby steps to get it anywhere near China, as a recent research note from Bernstein so aptly reminded us.

When Nahendra Modi first became prime minister in 2014 – some two decades after India ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN