RTR: Any bid for Royal Mail would face 'normal' security review, UK says

Any takeover bid for Britain’s Royal Mail would be subject to “normal” national security scrutiny but it would not be opposed in principle, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday.

Royal Mail’s owner, International Distributions Services , said on Wednesday it would recommend a 3.5 billion pound approach from its biggest shareholder Daniel Kretinsky if the Czech billionaire tables a formal offer.

“As a rule, we welcome international investment in British companies,” Hunt said when asked about the approach…

