Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking
Evergreen has declared force majeure on the 1,778 teu Ever Cozy, which was unable to ...
Adani Group – India’s port terminal behemoth – is attempting to replicate its “tested growth strategy”, of partnering with major container carriers to boost volumes, at Vizhinjam port, a deep-water project in the south of the country.
According to industry sources, the group is poised to set up a JV deal with MSC Group for terminal operations at the port, which stakeholders believe has the potential to emerge as a regional maritime hub, akin to Colombo in Sri Lanka or Singapore.
“This [partnership deal] is in the works,” an official close to the group told The Loadstar.
Adani already has a 50:50 terminal partnership with Geneva-based MSC through its terminal arm, TiL, for one of five box handling facilities in Mundra port, its flagship entity. Alongside another, with CMA CGM (CMAT), the strategy has delivered rich dividends for Mundra, making it the busiest container handler in India.
Its success is largely thanks to transhipment volumes contributed by the two carriers. In fiscal year 2022-23, Mundra saw some 1.6m teu of transhipment loads out of the total 6.6m teu, according to industry data.
Growing industry expectations around Vizhinjam mainly stem from two factors: its 20m draught, enabling it to berth large-size containerships; and the close proximity to the busy east-west international shipping axis, said to be within 10 nautical miles and about 175 nautical miles from Colombo.
While work at the site was delayed by local protests and adverse weather, Vizhinjam has made headlines in recent days with the first vessel docking there last week, the Zhen Hua 15 arrived from China with the first batch of cranes for the port. The second batch of cranes is due next month.
Full-scale commercial operations will start in or around Q1 24, according to current indications.
Vizhinjam’s first phase was designed for 1m teu capacity, with 800m of quay wall and some 130 acres of container yard space. Phase I involves some $500m public-private investment, out of a $1bn plan for the two-phase project.
“The port is strategically located for access to prominent international waterways and will enable India to be strategically positioned as a global transhipment hub,” said group CEO Karan Adani when the company broke ground at Vizhinjam in 2017. “It is on the shipping route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Far East.”
A large portion of Indian containerised freight is transhipped via foreign hub ports, in the absence of adequate direct connections, making its export/import trade costlier, a pain point that undermines the cost-competitiveness of Indian goods. However, containership call sizes at Vizhinjam could go up to 24,000 teu, an operational barrier at other Indian ports.
Its waterfront attractions could drive some carrier interest, but it is generally believed that much of Vizhinjam’s potential as a transhipment hub for the region will hinge on Adani’s marketing strategies and network strengths, hallmarks of its competitive success at Mundra.
Meanwhile, DP World Cochin, or Vallarpadam, which began operations in 2011 with the same “hub” goals but with limited success, is adding new cranes and a free trade warehousing zone in a bid to thwart the anticipated competition from Vizhinjam.
You can contact the writer at [email protected].
Evergreen has declared force majeure on the 1,778 teu Ever Cozy, which was unable to ...
The liner industry is set for a potential spike in idled containerships this winter, as ...
2M alliance partners MSC and Maersk will revert to a reduced “winter schedule” coverage for ...
‘In together’
There is a lot to love about North Africa’s new powerhouse
MSC’s Є5.7bn purchase last year of Bolloré Africa Logistics – since re-named Africa Global Logistics ...
Indian exporters and importers face a major escalation in logistics costs after it was announced ...
Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking
Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%
X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule
Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?
M&A mastermind Jens Bjørn Andersen to quit DSV
Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom
Drought and low Amazon water levels prevent liner access to Manaus
Idle tonnage passes a million teu as bigger box ships go into lay-up
ONE now the most carbon-efficient carrier, as 'shipping gets greener'
Asian carriers will be hit harder by CBER demise than European peers
Flexport pins hopes on Asia backhaul traffic to put freighters in the black
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article